Local students raise money for Cystic Fibrosis research

PARSONS, Ks. — Local students are looking for a cure for a disease stacking penny by penny.

Kaytee Blumer, Student, said, “We decided to raise some money for Cystic Fibrosis”

Students at Service Valley Charter Academy raised more than $3,000 in two weeks.

Theresa Farris, Principal, Service Valley Charter Academy, said, “They decided to do the penny war for Cysticfibrosis because we have a student in 7th grade that has cystic fibrosis.”

Isaac Burks was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a toddler.

Isaac, Student, said, “Everyday when I wake up, I do treatments.”

“From the outside Isaac looks like just another average kid but he deals with a lot of things that we don’t see and the kids don’t see,” said Farris.

The Penny War, created by the SVCA Leadership Team, let classes compete to win a pizza party and movie day.

But it wasn’t just the students who stepped up to help the cause.

“We had a donation from an outside community member, outside the school, so it wasn’t attached to any kid.”

Even though all the money didn’t come from the students. One student was on everyone’s mind during the entire fundraiser.

“When I asked where they wanted the money to go, they said, unanimously, for Isaac’s class, in support of Isaac.”

“I think the biggest thing was the idea that they were doing it for one of their own, made a difference.”

Coleman Murphy, Student, said, “He was the main reason that the leadership team chose to do cystic fibrosis.”

Owen Jackson, Student, said, “He’s just a really cool guy and I’d help him with anything.”

“I would say thank you for all the $3,600, however much they donated,” said Burks.