Local students learn about Berlin Airlift

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A book is the next best thing to being there when it comes to learning about history.

But students at a local university had the chance to do even better than that today.

A Four State woman is a witness to one of the most unusual but historic aviation missions that’s ever taken place.

And she shared those firsthand memories today with students on the campus of Pittsburg State University.

Dagmar Snodgrass was a six year old living in Berlin at the start of World War Two.

She remembers bombs falling out of the sky during the war.

But a few years later, a different kind of payload came out of U.S. Planes.

“So a gust of wind must have carried this parachute over to where I was, and I knew it was meant for me, for me alone, no sharing, no giving, it was my my bite of candy and chocolate.”

While many pilots dropped food over the skies of the German city during the Berlin Airlift, Colonel Gail Halvorsen dropped candy.

The perfect gift for children living in the rubble of postwar Germany.

“He was the extended hand of the Lord I thought, that was helping people that needed help, and most of all us youngsters in Berlin, he was everything to me and I talk with him when ever I have the chance on the telephone.”

She had the chance to meet one of the most famous aviators in U.S. History a few years ago and talks to him on the phone.

A man who helped change the course of her life with a seemingly simple act of compassion.

“I wanted to live in this country, to be in this country, to grow old in this country.”

Snodgrass has written two books about the subject and now lives in Springfield.

She talks to students of all ages about across the Four States about her experience