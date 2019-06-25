Local students attend Mercy Mash Camp Day to learn about health care field

JOPLIN, Mo. —

Area students get a crash course on what it’s like to work in the health care field.

It’s part of the annual Mercy Mash Camp Day. Students going into 5th through 8th grade this school year had the chance to spend much of the day inside the hospital learning from professionals in a variety of occupations.

“From dissecting a cow eyeball this morning to seeing the ambulance, climbing into the helicopter, they’ll get to go explore technology like our MRI equipment this afternoon, they’ll also get to spend some time with our Respiratory Therapy Department learning all about the lungs.” Katie Harden, Mercy Education Program Manager

Students also learned just how much schooling they’ll need to work in the various hospital departments.