Local student wins top science prize for vaping research

MIAMI, Okla. — The 60th annual NEO Science and Engineering Fair occurred on Thursday, February 13th which showed research from local high school and middle school students. The fair hosted over 100 entries featuring a wide range of disciplines, from behavioral science to zoology.
This year’s top award went to Laci Goldner, a freshman from Grove High School, for her research titled “Vaping Health Crisis.”
In addition, 32 high school and middle school students also qualified for the Oklahoma State Science Fair, to be held on the campus of Oklahoma State University. They will compete and share their ideas with young scientists from around the state.
RESULTS:
High School
- Behavioral
- Taylor Welch – Quapaw
- Botany
- Savannah Glerup & Emily Steele – Quapaw
- Chemistry
- Thalia Serna – Commerce
- Kimberlynn Forrester & Abigail McCrary – Grove
- Computer Science
- Shelby Lewis & Kale Thomason – Quapaw
- Engineering
- Justus Turner – Quapaw
- Environmental
- Zayne Suman & Gunner Freeman – Quapaw
- Health
- Mason Turner & Alex Lovell – Quapaw
- Nathaniel East & Damian Sanchez – Grove
- Math
- Cheyenne Douglas – Grove
- Microbiology
- Ike Douffet – Quapaw
- Zoology
- Laci Goldner – Grove
- Skyler Evans & Racen Smith – Quapaw
- Kevin Kohley – Quapaw
Junior High
- Behavioral
- Danika Watson – Grove
- Savannah Praytor – Grove
- Brecklynn Carnes – Grove
- Botany
- Adelie Dills – Grove
- Kaybrie Sharp – Grove
- Landon Snyder – Grove
- Chemistry
- Jase McAbee – Grove
- Hannah McCrary – Grove
- Jacob Crawford – Grove
- Earth and Space
- Jace Sample – Grove
- Brekken Manning – Grove
- Engineering
- Kennedy Dalrymple – Commerce
- Hayden Crawford – Grove
- Catelynn Jauert – Commerce
- Environmental
- Kellon Collington – Grove
- Krissy Williams – Grove
- Kaybree Nixon – Grove
- Health
- Alannah Morrison – Grove
- Elliot Geer – Grove
- Lauren Schwenke – Grove
- Math
- Christopher Johnson – Grove
- Jada Williams – Grove
- Ian Richard – Grove
- Microbiology
- Brynlea Collins – Grove
- Jenna O’Nevins – Grove
- Maxwell Kraft – Grove
- Physics
- Jacob Nusz – Grove
- Chase McCarthy – Grove
- Logan Paquin – Grove
- Zoology
- Kara Chandler – Grove
- Clair Bacon – Grove
- Autumn Husong – Grove
Junior Level
Judges Special Award for Best Dressed – Josiah Pelayo
Best Display – Caytie Couch
Best Oral Presentation – Brodie Simmons
Most Creative Project – Grant Blundell
Best Use of the Scientific Method – Sophia Highley
Best Overall Project – Rita Perry