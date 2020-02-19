Local student wins top science prize for vaping research

MIAMI, Okla. — The 60th annual NEO Science and Engineering Fair occurred on Thursday, February 13th which showed research from local high school and middle school students. The fair hosted over 100 entries featuring a wide range of disciplines, from behavioral science to zoology.

This year’s top award went to Laci Goldner, a freshman from Grove High School, for her research titled “Vaping Health Crisis.”

In addition, 32 high school and middle school students also qualified for the Oklahoma State Science Fair, to be held on the campus of Oklahoma State University. They will compete and share their ideas with young scientists from around the state.

RESULTS:

High School Behavioral Taylor Welch – Quapaw

Botany Savannah Glerup & Emily Steele – Quapaw

Chemistry Thalia Serna – Commerce Kimberlynn Forrester & Abigail McCrary – Grove

Computer Science Shelby Lewis & Kale Thomason – Quapaw

Engineering Justus Turner – Quapaw

Environmental Zayne Suman & Gunner Freeman – Quapaw

Health Mason Turner & Alex Lovell – Quapaw Nathaniel East & Damian Sanchez – Grove

Math Cheyenne Douglas – Grove

Microbiology Ike Douffet – Quapaw

Zoology Laci Goldner – Grove Skyler Evans & Racen Smith – Quapaw Kevin Kohley – Quapaw



Junior High

Behavioral Danika Watson – Grove Savannah Praytor – Grove Brecklynn Carnes – Grove

Botany Adelie Dills – Grove Kaybrie Sharp – Grove Landon Snyder – Grove

Chemistry Jase McAbee – Grove Hannah McCrary – Grove Jacob Crawford – Grove

Earth and Space Jace Sample – Grove Brekken Manning – Grove

Engineering Kennedy Dalrymple – Commerce Hayden Crawford – Grove Catelynn Jauert – Commerce

Environmental Kellon Collington – Grove Krissy Williams – Grove Kaybree Nixon – Grove

Health Alannah Morrison – Grove Elliot Geer – Grove Lauren Schwenke – Grove

Math Christopher Johnson – Grove Jada Williams – Grove Ian Richard – Grove

Microbiology Brynlea Collins – Grove Jenna O’Nevins – Grove Maxwell Kraft – Grove

Physics Jacob Nusz – Grove Chase McCarthy – Grove Logan Paquin – Grove

Zoology Kara Chandler – Grove Clair Bacon – Grove Autumn Husong – Grove



Junior Level

Judges Special Award for Best Dressed – Josiah Pelayo

Best Display – Caytie Couch

Best Oral Presentation – Brodie Simmons

Most Creative Project – Grant Blundell

Best Use of the Scientific Method – Sophia Highley

Best Overall Project – Rita Perry