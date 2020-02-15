Local Spirit Squad Headed to National Competition

Miami, Oklahoma – The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) co-ed cheer squad and Norse Stars dance team will travel to Anaheim, California to compete at the United Spirit Association Collegiate Championships on February 15th – 16th.

Under the direction of coaches Nita Hanes and Anna Hart, the NEO co-ed cheer squad will compete in the Large Co-Ed 2-Year division, while the Norse Stars will compete in the Hip-Hop 2-Year division.

Photo: Presidential Partners Kristi McClain, Rob Kimbrough, Clark McQuigg, Mark Rasor, and Chuck Chesnut present gear bags to the members of the NEO Spirit Squad following a cheer showcase

“We are so incredibly proud of both teams,” said Hanes. “Their hard work and dedication has paid off and they cannot wait to show the world what they are made of.”

The preliminary round of competition will take place on Saturday, February 15th, with the teams making the finals competing on Sunday, February 16th.

In addition to the competition, both teams will have a chance to perform in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland.

“Both of the teams have worked since December to perfect the routines,” added Hart. “It has been over a decade since either team competed and we look forward to bringing that competitive side back to NEO.”

To support their trip, the NEO Presidential Partners provided gear bags to the team at a cheer showcase, held on February 11th.

To follow the event, visit tv.varisty.com. To find out more information on becoming a member of the NEO spirit program, contact Lisa Severe at lsevere@neo.edu.