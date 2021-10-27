Local sheriff’s offices offer tips to keep children from sex offenders this Halloween

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local sheriff’s offices are offering tips on how to keep children safe this Halloween.

In Missouri, it is required that sex offenders turn their property’s lights off for Halloween — and also that a notice be posted that they are not participating in trick-or-treating. This is not a law in Kansas, which makes Cherokee County’s online offender lookup tool even more important.

“Our office this week will be going to all those registered offender locations to ensure that they are all in compliance — the information that they’ve provided us during their registration process is up to date and they are in compliance with registration. And if they’re not, we’ll take enforcement action accordingly,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

Sheriff Groves says the online offender lookup can allow parents to type in an address in the area to receive an alert of any offender within a two-mile radius.