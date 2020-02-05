Local school requires visitors to show ID to enter school building

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — Branson High School is taking its security measures to the next level with the new hall pass visitor management.

This new system is in addition to the camera buzzer system Branson Schools installed last year.

Jason Steele, assistant principle at Branson High School, says they have partnered with Hall Pass, a company with integrative software that allows them to check ID through a database.

To get into the school building, the visitor will have to be buzzed in with the school’s camera buzzing system.

after getting inside, the visitor must go to the office and have their ID scanned for information.

“Really we’re just looking for any indicators that might pop up that the highway patrol deems necessary for us to know,” Steele said. “It also runs through our database within our student information system as well to post any warnings that we just need to be aware about.”

A hall pass will be given to the visitor to wear while they are inside.

“Just seeing like a visitor with one of those passes on just makes me feel better that I know they’ve been scanned and that it’s safe for them to be in the building and everybody in the building is safe,” said Aden Arnette, senior at Branson High School.

Steele says they are looking at possibly incorporating the Hall Pass Management System in all of the schools in the district next year.