Local school leaders asking lawmakers how days missed from COVID-19 will impact funding

SOUTHWEST MISSOUR — Southwest Missouri lawmakers are back home for the weekend, talking to voters about state business, and especially the response to the coronavirus.

Local school leaders asked what the state would do if K-12 schools take a temporary shutdown for the virus.

State funding is tied to the number of days, or hours logged, in the classroom meaning taking a break could cause financial problems.

State Representative Cody Smith says he’s convinced lawmakers would work with schools to minimize any impact.

Missouri Representative Cody Smith, said, “If class time is disrupted and funding is disrupted, we can find a solution that works for everyone that allows them to continue to provide the services that they do to the state’s children and not have to have some sort of budgetary consequence for being unable to conduct classes.”

The state Senate is adding an extra week to its spring break as a health precaution.

The house will still be working next week, but on a limited schedule.