Local school holds their graduation

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local group of high school seniors were able to celebrate a socially distant graduation.

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School held an outdoor baccalaureate and graduation ceremony this morning to celebrate the Class of 2020.

A traditional graduation ceremony was supposed to be held in late May, but was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Seniors were able to attend the ceremony with their families, who sat on the field in lawn chairs and tents to maintain social distancing.

Seniors and faculty alike agree that though this ceremony wasn’t traditional, it was just good to be together again.

Simran Anis, Class of 2020 President, says, “I haven’t seen them in so long, so it’s nice to see everyone together. Being united under these circumstances, it’s truly heartwarming.”

Sam Jack, Commencement Speaker/Math Teacher, “To have an in person graduation, I know a lot of different schools did a lot of different things, with drive thrus and zoom and all of that, being in person and being able to have that eyesight, if not facial recognition was nice.”

Speakers at the commencement included the head of school, a board member, a local reverend, an alumna, a faculty member and the class president.