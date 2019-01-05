Local school district leaders gather to learn about human trafficking

Classes may not start back up until next week for some area school districts. But some educators were already learning about a terrible trade operating here and abroad.

Sometimes a terrible thing can be happening right under your own nose and you don't even realize it. Such is the case with human trafficking. That's the purpose behind educational efforts of a local group called the RISE Coalition.

Sometimes organization members speak before large numbers of people, but in other cases, like today, they speak to small groups. In this instance it's a case of teaching the teachers. RISE coalition coordinator Maggie Schade spoke to educators with the Sarcoxie and Carthage School Districts.

"They are inside the home seeing things, maybe possible human trafficking situations and so we want them to be aware of just some risk factors, some things to look for in case there is something going on that they could help that family if they're involved in a situation that's harmful,” says Maggie Schade.

"Well because we're so involved with families, I think it's extremely important, we've learned how it can impact the parents or the children so we can watch out for both sides if that,” says Melissa Stremke, Carthage Head Start Special Education.

At one time, human trafficking was thought to only happen in far away places like Southeast Asia. But that's no longer the case.

"Scarry, I didn't realize it was so prevalent here, lot of signs to watch for I glad to know,” says Donna Cummins, Sarcoxie Parents as Teachers.

These educators will, in turn, pass this information on to other in their respective districts so there are hundreds of more eyes throughout the four states fighting the problem through education.