Local runners encouraged to participate in Neosho Bright Futures .5K race

Runners of every kind are prepping for Neosho’s annual Bright Futures .5K run.

Participants can run or walk one lap around the historic downtown Neosho square raising money for the organization. There will be a refueling station of refreshments halfway on the course.

Then, racers can enjoy an after-party with a food truck, bounce house, and music.

Local businesses will also be there to reward registered participating runners with free giveaways.

All ages are welcome to join the race on October 26th at 5 pm.

To register for the run, you can click here.