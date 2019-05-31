Local roofing company steps up to help repair damage at Landreth Park Little League Fields

JOPLIN, Mo. - TAMKO Roofing is stepping up to help repairs at the Landreth Park Little League Fields.

The is the second time the field has been damaged in the last few weeks. They've gotten help fixing some of the other areas of damage as well. TAMKO Roofing is donating shingles to replace the damaged ones on some of the structures at the fields. They started work early Thursday morning, something the Little League is very thankful for.

"I was lucky to find the generous man that helped us get this all together. Thankful that they were able to jump on it right away," says Bob Ventura, Joplin Little League VP.

No word yet on when the park will be ready for players and visitors. But if you'd like to help with clean up, click on this link.

