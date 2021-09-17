Local residents were deployed to Louisiana to help people after Hurricane Ida

JOPLIN, Mo. — Helping out those in need comes without question for two individuals in the four states.

And just within in the last three weeks, they did what they do best yet again.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of our families, and we couldn’t do this without the support of our employers,” said Allen Brown – Missouri Task Force One Search Team Manager.

On August 27th, Jeff Turner and Allen Brown, members of Missouri Task Force One received deployment orders to head out to Louisiana and help with aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“We are the boots on the ground. We’re the ones that kind of go out first, kind of recon the area, find out what needs to be done,” said Jeff Turner – Missouri Task Force One Rescue Specialist.

From making rescues, to searching homes, and creating accountability for residents by giving them information they might need, Turner and Brown got in this line of work for one reason, and one reason only.

“We got into this line of work to help people. So this is just another way that we can use our training and our life experience to help people that may not have what they need, or really need somebody,” said Brown.

“For the most part it’s a passion. Rescue always has been throughout my career, and just answering that call,” said Turner.

With many years of answering calls, Turner and Brown also use their experience to help other.

“I like to use that experience to take the members who haven’t been out the door before and kind of take them under our wings and Jeff does the same thing with the newer members,” said Brown.

The two made their way back to the four states on September 3rd.