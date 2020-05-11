Local resident receives degree after 15 years of schooling

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg State University student is earning her degree after 15 years.

With a borrowed cap and gown, cords, and a tassel, 66-year-old Jeannice Parker stood in the oval of PSU for her long awaited graduation photos that were 15 years in the making.

In 2005, not long after beginning a job as an administrative associate at Pittsburg State, her boss encouraged her to take a class, which turned into a 15-year pursuit of a Bachelor’s degree.

On May 15, she’ll have her Bachelor’s in General Studies with a 3.871 GPA.

Jeannice Parker, graduate, says, “When you look at a 15-20 year span of life, you’re going to have some real struggles. You’re going to have times when you want to throw in the towel, but at a place like Pittsburg State University, you get the support that you need, and I’m sincere about the support and those times when I really said this, I’m done.”

Parker says that university support and support from her husband Allan helped her get to this very moment.

She says one of the most important things she’s gained in 15 years is a connection to the changing generation of students because she’s been in the classroom with them.