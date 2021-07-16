Local resident is spending his summer volunteering at the Carthage Crisis Center

CARTHAGE, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… Instead of vacationing and spending time with friends this summer, a Carthage resident is spending his time giving back to the community.

Abraham Figueroa moved to Carthage back in 2009.

Now a sophomore at Notre Dame, he’s spending his summer volunteering at the Carthage Crisis Center.

“I chose to come back here, at home, in order to give back to my community. Carthage has been my home since 2009, I moved here in 09, and just being able to give back to my community for everything they’ve blessed me with was one of my major concerns.” Says Figueroa.

During his time volunteering, Figueroa is responsible for many day to day responsibilities such as organizing, painting, and more.

Something Carthage Crisis Center Assistant Director, Jared Oxford, says they wouldn’t be able to get to otherwise.

“Having somebody that has the time available to give to us over the entire summer is just extremely helpful. We can get to a lot of those projects that can sometimes get pushed to the side.” Says Oxford.

Volunteering at the Crisis Center not only gives Figueroa joy, but gives him the skills he’s looking for, for his future self.

“Just working with people and having that open communication with people, not only in the administrative side of things, but also with the day to day people who work here and live here gives me a great opportunity to learn more communications skills and more behavioral skills that will beneficial moving into law school.” Says Figueroa.

While Figueroa’s time at the Crisis Center will soon be coming to an end, Oxford says volunteers are always a huge help.

“We do rely very heavily on volunteer labor, so his presence here has been fantastic. And, I would say we’re always in need and looking for volunteers and looking for people who want to support the Crisis Center.” Says Oxford.

Figueroa’s last day at the Crisis Center is on August 17th.