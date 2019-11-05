Local Recycling Center offering Shred Event to celebrate America Recycles Day

JOPLIN, MO — Many people may have personal papers that are no longer needed and are cluttering their house, but fear of identity theft prevents some people from trashing or recycling these sensitive documents.

The Joplin Recycling Center, located at 1310 West A Street, can help.

From 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, in celebration of America Recycles Day, the Center will be hosting a shredding event at no cost to all residents.

Midwest Fibre Sales Shredding Division, a document shredding company, will have their mobile shred truck at the Recycling Center for residents to bring unwanted papers.

Joplin Recycling Coordinator, Mary Anne Phillips, reminds residents, “Just as you shouldn’t put a big screen TV cardboard box out on trash day announcing to thieves what is inside your house, you shouldn’t help identity thieves from stealing documents from the trash or curbside recycling bins. Some items that thieves may look for include:

Expired credit and debit cards, unused credit card checks, and statements

Pre-approved credit card offers and applications

Canceled checks and checking and savings account statements

Investment and pension account statements

Paycheck stubs and wage and earnings statements

Phone and utility bills

Retail invoices and statements

Tax returns and statements

Medical bills

Insurance claim and policy information (auto, health, dental, life)

Expired identification documents (driver’s licenses and passports)

Even return addresses on envelopes indicate where you bank; who your doctor is; where your investments are held; who your mortgage is maintained by and provide other similar information that provides a blueprint of your life.”

If residents fear they have been a victim of identity theft, they should contact their local law enforcement agency.

“We are happy to bring this event to the Joplin community in celebration of America Recycles Day,” said Phillips. “And for those who cannot attend, the Joplin Recycling Center has a paper document destruction service for residents to use throughout the year.”