Local quilters provide hope to area non-profit organizations

Few items provide a person with as much warmth and comfort as a quilt, especially those made by hand with a mix of fabric and love.

And, members of the Joplin Area Town and Country Quilter’s Guild made hundreds of them in the past year — only to give them away to other community members who need them more.

“We use our talents to make things better for other people, whether it’s an infant or a child that’s in a troubled family situation,” explained quilter Debbie Dutch Kelley.

Which perfectly describes clients of Children’s Haven, one of eight not-for-profit organizations guild members provided some type of clothing for.

“So the kids at Children’s Haven have something stressful going on in their family, having a warm quilt to give them really shows that the community’s rallying around them and loves them and cares about them,” said Children’s Haven Executive Director Stephanie Theis.

Over seven hundred produced by guild members. And although it’s hard to see something you’ve put so much work into, she says others need them more.

They often turn into keepsakes when a difficult time in the recipient’s life finally gets better.

“Other people get pillow cases and infant sets and quilts it gives us joy to know that it helps others,” Dutch Kelley added.

If you’d like more information about the guild, they meet the third Tuesday of every month at Peace Lutheran Church in Joplin. The night starts with an informational class at 10:30, pot luck lunch at noon and program at 1:00 p.m.

