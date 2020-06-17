JOPLIN, Mo. — Local quilters meet for the first time in months to show off their work.

The Joplin Area Town and Country Quilters met at Schifferdecker Park in Joplin for a social distancing showcase.

Members hadn’t met since February due to covid-19, but that long break gave them enough time to complete their quilts.

Many are happy to meet up once again, even if that means things are a little different.

Kathy Knapp, Joplin Area Town and Country Quilters, said, “It’s so nice to see people we haven’t seen since February. We normally may have 50 to 60, 65 at the most, at a meeting so this is not a bad turn out.”

During their time off, the organization was able to make cloth masks for area groups in need as well.