Local police gear up for Labor Day enforcement and assistance

If you’re planning on hitting the road over the holiday weekend, you won’t be alone.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol will also be out in full force Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

While drivers may think the only reason for the saturation patrol is to catch speeders, Sergeant John Luekenhoff says that’s not the case.

“Keep in mind, that’s more officers out there for the safety of everyone, so when you have that breakdown and your on the side of the road or you have a flat tire or something like that, if there’s more officers, that means we can we can quickly get to you and aid you if you need that,” Luenkenhoff explained.

He also says to be cautious when entering construction zones.

Even though there won’t be workers in those zones, you need to be prepared to come to a stop when traffic goes down to just one lane.