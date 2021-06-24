Local police chief Tommy Kitch is retiring after serving the community for so long

JOPLIN, MO – A fixture in Southwest Missouri Law Enforcement is saying goodbye to the community he’s served.

Tommy Kitch has been in local law enforcement for 27 years spread among Carl Junction, Carterville, Oronogo, and the last 17 years as Police Chief in Duquesne.

He’s now retiring. But Chief Kitch says he’s thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Southwest Missouri for so many years.

“It’s like opening a new page in life, so uh again I’m gonna miss the people I’ve dealt with over the years, all of the families I’ve had the opportunity to know and love, just the people I’ve interacted with, and they’re not all bad people, there’s a lot of good people out there we some times forget about, so it’s truly been an honor.” Says Kitch.

Prior to going into local law enforcement, Kitch served his country in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.

He says the best thing about small town policing is getting to know the people in the community you serve.