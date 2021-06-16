Local police chief of 16 years is soon retiring

CARL JUNCTION, MO – A long-time police chief is Southwest Missouri is saying goodbye to his post.

Delmar Haase has announced he will retire from the Carl Junction Police Department.

He’s been chief there for the past 16 years after retiring from the Joplin Police Department as a lieutenant in 2005.

Haase says there have been huge changes in police work since he was a rookie.

“You carried a 3×5 notebook with you that you took notes in. Uh, hand wrote accident reports, I did them at the scene when we were working the wreck. Uh, there were no computers.” Says Haase.

Haase will continue teaching part-time at the Missouri Southern Police Academy. He will retire on July 6th.