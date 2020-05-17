Local police chief appointed to the Crime Victims Compensation Board

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, is appointing a local university police chief to a special board.

Pittsburg State University Police Chief, Stu Hite, is joining the Crime Victims Compensation Board.

The three-member board, established in 1978, meets monthly to review applications from crime victims applying for compensation to cover loss of earnings and out-of-pocket loss for injuries sustained as a direct result of violent crime.

Hite’s appointment will end in March of 2022.