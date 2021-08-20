Local pharmacy participating in CDC diabetes prevention program

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local pharmacy is helping to pilot a national project to help patients at risk for diabetes stay healthy.

It’s the National Diabetes Prevention Program – and a Neosho pharmacy is one on a short list in the country to get training and funding to get started.

Mitchell’s Drug Store on the boulevard was chosen by the National Community Pharmacists Association to launch the diabetes reduction effort.

The goal is to be certified by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention to coach patients with changes in diet, exercise, and more.

“It’s a lifestyle and I have a sister with diabetes and you know it’s something that we do – we do think about it,” said Laura Porter, Neosho Patient.

Including Mitchells, the NCPA chose 30 pharmacies around the country – ranging from locations in Missouri and Arkansas to Florida and Utah.

Neosho patients can sign up to take part in the training, as long as they qualify.

That could include your A1C results, BMI, or a diagnosis of pre-diabetes. They can call Mitchell’s to find out more – we’ve got that link on our website.