Local pharmacists suggest patients do homework when picking a provider

JOPLIN, Mo. — With big changes in pharmacy options in the Joplin area, local professionals are encouraging patients to do their homework in picking a new provider.

Four pharmacy locations have closed in the Joplin and Carthage areas in recent weeks.

Patient records are generally transferred to another pharmacy for future needs.

But Pharmacist Chad Isaacs at Stone’s Corner Pharmacy points out that everyone has a choice in their healthcare and much like picking a doctor, they should look at their options.

Chad Isaacs, Stone’s Corner Pharmacy, said, “To choose the physician you want in a lot of cases to take care of you. And pharmacy is very much the same. You know choose somebody that you trust and want to move forward and get to know.”

He adds if you decide to change pharmacies, making the switch is as simple as making a call to start the process with your new pharmacy.