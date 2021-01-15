Local pharmacies and covid-19

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local pharmacy hasn’t been too involved with covid-19 cases, but that could soon change.

C.J. Pharmacy in Carl Junction doesn’t have covid-19 tests. The reasoning — they weren’t able to build the insurance needed for mail in tests and couldn’t find one they were comfortable providing. The pharmacy is also not providing the Pfizer vaccine because financially, it didn’t make sense to them to buy the storage needed to keep the vaccines at their needed temperature.

Mike Humphrey – CJ Pharmacy Manager, said, “The Moderna was just a lot more user friendly so to speak. You can store it like the standard flu shot which we are already capable of doing, so it just made a lot more sense for us to go with that one.”

Humphrey says they don’t know when they’ll have the Moderna vaccine, but adds they have a call list for people who are interested in it.