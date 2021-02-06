Local park remembering hero trailblazers

Diamond, mo. — A local park is remembering African American trailblazers during Black History Month.

A Park Ranger at George Washington Carver National Park is speaking about the African American trailblazer program that focuses on some of the lesser known heroes in history.

The program will also cover how their life was and how their pioneering achievements provided hope to the people around them.

Trailblazers ranged from soldiers, poets, and inventors.

Valerie Baldwin Park Guide, says, “Our history books can only cover so much and this is kind of a way of kind of carries the story kind of to stories that are not found in history books. Or have not been talked about and it’s just a great program to also learn about these different men and woman.”

If you missed Saturday’s program, there is another chance tomorrow at 1 P.M. to 2 P.M.