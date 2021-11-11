Local organizations team up to build a Joplin veteran and his family a new home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanks to a number of local organizations, an area veteran will soon have a home to call his own. But it will be a lot different than most.

“Joplin loves it’s veterans,” said Charles Peay, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Home Recipient.

Even before learning he would be the recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home, Charles Peay knew just how much this community supports it’s veterans. Many of his family, friends and fellow veterans turned out to support him and get a glimpse of what will be the first home he’s ever owned.

“It’s amazing to know here in Joplin we have a lot of people who still show love today, the way our country’s going and the different issues that change people’s demeanors, we still have a group of people who have showed up to show out for our veterans,” said Peay.

But unlike any other habitat structure, this one is fundamentally different, it will be cheaper to build, cost less to heat and cool, and fare better in severe weather.

“Well they’ll have a safe room in this house, but regardless of that, concrete of course can pretty much withstand anything Mother Nature throws it’s way so reinforced concrete is obviously the most resilient way you can build a building, whether it’s a single family house or a commercial structure,” said Gregg Lewis, National Ready Mixed Concrete Association.

As part of the event, General Mills donated $50,000 to help with the cost of construction for this one of a kind home.

“With a wife and a four year old, this is a life changing experience and Habitat has changed the qualify of my life today,” said Peay.