Local organizations team up for youth art contest

JOPLIN, Mo. — A long distance provider is teaming up with a youth organization to honor young artists.

The local winners of the 2nd annual U.S. Cellular, Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri Black History Month Art Contest were announced Tuesday. The top three winners received gift cards in the amounts of $250, $150, and $100 respectively.

The first place winner, Rowin James, drew a picture of his sports idol.

Rowin James, First Place Winner, said, “I drew Michael Jordan because I like basketball, it’s one of my favorite sports and he’s like a big inspiration for me.”

Eric Stuckemeyer, U.S. Cellular Joplin Retail Store Manager, said, “We do this just to outreach in the community and really engage the kids in Black History Month.”

In addition to gift cards, the artwork of the top three finishers has been framed and will be on display inside the club.