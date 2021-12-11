Local organizations partner together to help find forever homes for pets

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local businesses are partnering together to help find local pets forever homes.



The Joplin Humane Society welcomed back it’s annual Holiday Open House adoption event.



The Joplin branch of Ducommun Incorporated returned as the sponsor for this year’s open house.



Thanks to it’s sponsorship, the adoption fees for the entire day were waived.



“I’m definitely a strong animal advocate, and i have a very supportive management team that says ‘Yeah that sounds like a great idea, go right ahead and get out there,'” says Jennifer Essex, Ducommun HR Business Partner.



“When we are able to do fee-waived adoptions, it definitely brings people in. It gives those people an opportunity to use the money they would have spent on the adoption fee to spend on things to spoil their new furry friend,” says Tianna Fischer, Joplin Humane Society Shelter Services Manager.



At last year’s open house, Ducommun sponsored 27 adoptions.