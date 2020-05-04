Local organizations partner together to help feed families in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of families in Joplin received food and groceries thanks to a free drive-thru event.

James River Church partnered with Convoy of Hope and Watered Gardens to give away thousands of pieces of food to those in need.

Cars were able to drive up to the front of the church, and one of nearly 100 volunteers would pack their trunk with boxes of groceries filled with fruit, meat, eggs, and more.

There was also fresh hot dogs and ice cream on hand for a to-go lunch.

Cars were lined that backed up all the way to the Convention Center with people eager to be blessed in a special way.

Justin Jahanshir, Pastor at James River Church Joplin, says, “It is hard on a lot of people. People are walking through things they never anticipated, but there is hope and part of the purpose of a day like today is to show people there’s hope. [Some] people didn’t know how they were going to get groceries this weekend. God has provided for them, and we want them to know that God loves them and God sees them, and we just want to show them that and believe that they’re going to have hope out of this event.”

Alex McDowell, serve team volunteer, adds, “I think that everyone is looking for a way to give back in this time; it hit so suddenly. Nobody’s really prepared for something like this, and so to have an event that you can come to and know that somebody cares, we’re hoping that people just feel encouraged when they leave and know that they can make it through this season.”

Jahansir says their hope is to hand out all the groceries and send the Convoy back completely empty.