Local organizations partner for a peaceful demonstration

JOPLIN, MO. — Bike Joplin partners with Joplin For Justice for a peaceful demonstration against racism and injustice.

The slow roll started in downtown Joplin and cyclists ventured to Parr Hill Park where there was a speaker and entertainment.

Bike Joplin prides themselves on being an organization open to anyone to the community to join.

Today was just an example of how they can all come together and support others in the community.

Lindsey Ganyon, Route Planner For Joplin Slow Roll, says, “We just wanted to come along side them, promote what they are already doing, and be an ally to them. Especially within the cycling community, all communities, we want to be open to people of color, black people, and make sure that we are being inclusive in any way that we can.”

The interactive event ended at Blackthorn Pub back in downtown Joplin.