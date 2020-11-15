Local organizations helping dogs find their forever homes.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Two local organizations come together to help connect dogs find their forever homes.

The Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Joplin Humane Society for their ‘Paws in the Park’ event Saturday.

From noon to 2 P.M. Residents were encouraged to come out the the Carl Junction Memorial Park to meet some of the humane society’s dogs that need a home.

This event was catered to help find adult dogs homes as often times they overlooked.

Cavanaugh Studybin, Executive Director, Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce, says, “Having adopted a dog myself in July at the humane society and it’s just so important to support rescue.”

Lex Evelhoch, Volunteer Coordinator, Joplin Humane Society, says, “Community outreach is actually extremely important. I feel like the Joplin Humane Society is pretty well known. And something we have to battle is buying versus adopting. A lot of people are nervous when it comes to adoptions because of the dogs’ previous history and they don’t get to grow up with the family but it actually turns out it could be a lot better.”

Hershey’s Ice Cream served treats at the event with a portion of their proceeds going to the humane society.

The Chamber of Commerce also donated supplies and funds to the organization as well.