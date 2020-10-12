Local organization unveils new apartments

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri organization celebrates the unveiling of new transitional housing.

God’s Resort is based out of Joplin, and today they unveiled new apartments that brings their total of transitional housing in the area up to 39.

All ten new apartments were dedicated in a special ceremony this afternoon.

One resident who has been living there says getting connected to god’s resort has undoubtedly changed her life.

She battled with addiction to drugs and alcohol, and lost custody of her daughter.

She has now regained full custody, and says the fellowship she has found in the god’s resort community gives her strength everyday.

Shelby Matteson, Resident, says, “I thought i would never have these things or do these things. I never had an apartment in my own name, in my whole entire life. And they gave me an opportunity to grow as an individual and to help my daughter grow as an individual. It changed my life.”

Jay St. Clair, President, God’s Resort, says,

“It’s exciting to see people come to a place where they’re not alone anymore. And there’s people around them that love them and support them and help them get where they couldn’t get.”

These new apartments took about a year to construct.

God’s resort thanks local businesses for their efforts for building these residencies for those who need them.