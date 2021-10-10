Local organization prepares ‘Christmas For The Kids’

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Elks Lodge 501 Auxiliary welcomed Christine’s Vineyard and six area boutiques to its first official wine tasting event.



Proceeds from the wine tasting, food, boutique and cookbook went towards helping the lodge’s “Christmas For The Kids” program.



Every year the program creates Christmas baskets full of presents and food to families in need using the funds raised throughout the year.

Janet Box, Elk’s Lodge Auxiliary Member, says , “They hear about the Christmas toys for the kids and they hear about the baskets, every year and this is something new to add to what we can do for the community.”

In years past “Christmas For The Kids” has helped provide presents to over 200 families.



Families interested in being part of “Christmas For The Kids” can sign up at the elk’s lodge starting on November 1st.