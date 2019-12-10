Local organization keeping waste out of landfills

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The goal of a local organization is to keep waste from going into landfills, all thanks to a grant that’s helping make it happen.

The Region M Waste Management District hands out grant money each year throughout the organization’s five counties in Southwest Missouri.

The money comes from a percentage of a fee collected on each ton of trash dumped into a landfill.

Patty Overman, Region M, Waste Management District, said, “That money comes back to our district and there’s usually an average of about $400,000 that gets to stay in our community in these five counties for solid waste management programs.”

One area not for profit that’s benefited from grant funds is the Habitat For Humanity Restore.

Terry Booth, ReStore Manager, said, “Without them we would not be what we are today.”

In some years, the amount of grant money they apply for and receive is enough to pay the entire cost, or majority of the cost of equipment like trucks, forklifts, and flat bed trucks.

“Region M over the years has helped us out with so much equipment, I mean I’ve gotten probably seven to eight pieces of equipment from just Region M alone, Region M has been such a great supporter for Habitat For Humanity.”

“So these are for any businesses, not profit organizations and anything in between cities, counties, drop off recycling centers can apply for this and it helps with their program for diverting waste from the landfills,” said Overman

For more information on how to submit an application, send an email here. www.poverman@hstcc.org