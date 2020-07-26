Local organization is making sure every vote counts in upcoming election

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Democrats are making it their mission to make sure everyone’s vote counts.

The organization hosted an outdoor event in the back entrance of the Minney Hackney Community Service Center to help the public get their ballots notarized.

Having your ballot notarized is a requirement if you are casting your vote through a mail-in ballot.

The group’s executive director says they braved the heat to offer this service because because now more than ever, it’s important for everyone’s voices to be heard.

Krista Stark, Executive Director, SWMO Democrats, says, “Voting is sacred to us. Everyone should

have the right to vote. Nobody should be disenfranchised from their vote because they can’t get

out of their house and go vote on election day because they’re fearful of contracting a deadly virus.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic and we knew that we needed to offer an outside, outdoors,

covid-safe opportunity to folks to get their ballots notarized.”

The group is advising people to get their ballots in the mail not later than Monday morning because the county clerk’s office has to receive ballots by 5 P.M. on election day.

If you did not get your mail-in ballot request in but would like to absentee vote, stark says you can go to your local courthouse in person and vote the Saturday before the election.

Courthouses will be open from 8:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. for people to vote.