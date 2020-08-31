Local organization is awarded $50,000

BOURBON COUNTY — The Healthy Bourbon County Action Team has been awarded $50,000 to implement environment changes around the county.

It’s all based on the success the team has seen from the Blue Cross-Blue Shield pathways to Healthy Kansas Program.

They’ll get $50,000 to install water bottle filling stations at each of the local parks.

The City of Fort Scott has also received a grant to fund the water filling stations.

Gunn Park will receive 3 filling stations, the Riverfront Park will get two, and Elm Creek, Bronson and Uniontown will each get one station.

Jody Hoener, Economic Director, Bourbon County, says, “It’s exciting to see the environmental changes that we’re able to do as a result of the policy that was implemented by the city of Fort Scott with their complete streets plan, the Bourbon County commission adopted a regional tri-county trail/bikeway plan, and the city of uniontown came up with their own complete streets plan too. So it’s just really exciting to put these environmental changes and these water bottle filling stations along each of those routes to help support those policies.”

Organizers are working to get the stations ordered along with the money for installation.