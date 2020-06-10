Local organization helping to fund the education of students of color

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is helping to fund the education of students of color.

The 417 Foundation in Joplin says in response to the murder of George Floyd, they wanted to make a change in their community that made a long standing impact.

Founder Matt Miller decided to fund five $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors of color seeking a journalism degree.

Word got out of his efforts, and his initiative has now grown to 25 $1,000 scholarships.

Matt Miller, 417 Foundation, said, “I think it’s important for me to use my platform to show this area and the country that we can help give people a voice and especially supporting journalism, where it is a predominantly middle aged white profession. So, trying to help get minorities, whether that’s females, people of color, trying to get those people into this field.”

To apply for the scholarship, the high school senior must have completed 100 hours of community service or have a part or full time job.

And they must be pursuing a journalism scholarship, there are some opportunities for students pursuing a business degree.

They also need to write a short essay on why they are applying.

info@417foundation.com