Local organization feeds students, while schools are closed

Monett, MO

A Southwest Missouri organization is making sure all children are fed during the pandemic.

Life360 Community Services offers free meals Monday through Friday out of the old bank building on Broadway in Monett.



Children eighteen years and younger qualify for a week’s worth of food from the organization.

Life 360 partners with area school districts to make sure students are fed.



They hand out 40,000 meals a week to students who aren’t getting those free meals, they once could count on.

Andrew Forsman/Life360 Community Services Monett Area Director

“It’s a great feeling, but greater just to know that people are getting food. You know, whether it’s us or somebody else giving it out, we just want to know that people are getting fed and if we can play a part of that then we would absolutely love to.”

Life360 has a list of food drop off locations on their Facebook page, and we’ve got that link on fourstateshomepage.com