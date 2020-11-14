Local organization feeding Girard seniors thanks to grant funds

GIRARD, Ks. — The pandemic has created issues for people all over the world, many wondering where their next meal is going to come from. Thanks to a grant and a local organization, things in Girard are slowly coming together.

Jessica Ripper, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said, “We started giving meals to the seniors at the senior center. The senior center closed down, they weren’t able to get their meals through Meals On Wheels.”

When the pandemic first started, several food sources seemed to dry up. But when Kansas offered the Community Development Block Grant, Girard caught a break.

Mickey Pyle, Mayor of Girard, said, “The city of Girard applied for it, they got one to assist the businesses and one for food”

Now two Fridays every month they are able to provide their community with free meals. And with the assistance of one local organization, they were able to stretch their grant money a little bit more.

“Going through Green Bush they were able to provide the extra food for a lower cost. They were able to have the contracts in place to get that food a little bit faster,” said Ripper.

Seeing the way the pandemic has impacted families, they even did something special.

“You’re spending more time together and so we thought, if we could include the recipes for everything, one that kind of helps us cause if there are any allergies you know what’s in the meals, they’re prepared, but also so you can prepare them with your family.”

“I think it’s just to give them a little bit of knowledge to prepare foods and stuff like this, it gives them just a little bit of education,” said Pyle.

Making sure that even if it’s just for a little bit, the community will be able to eat—and learn together.

“Having food to give out, that’s amazing, we have so many people that come in that are in need and to be able to provide it to them is really heartwarming,” said Ripper.

The program will only last until May 2021, and will typically be served on Fridays, except for this next one on the 24th. In order to receive these meals, all you need is your a driver’s license or utility bill to prove you’re a Girard resident.

