Local organization discussed how to hold people in power accountable.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin For Justice is keeping the momentum going and looking for new ways to ensure their voices are heard.

At Saturday’s gathering at Par Hill Park, Joplin for Justice discussed ways to hold people in power accountable and having a visual representation to continue reminding our community of the state of the world today.

They are raising funds to display on a billboard on Rangeline road that will say “I can’t breathe.”

Organizers hope this billboard will serve as an expression to our community that they all stand in solidarity with victims of police brutality.

Jamie Lindsey, Co-Organizer, Joplin For Justice, says, “We want to be able to do this together, we want to be able to unite behind a message. We feel that message is really strong because it’s some of the last haunting words that a lot of people of color have said before they were killed so it’s just one of those staples that we want to have in Joplin to say listen, we don’t want this here and it’s something that our whole group has pretty much got behind so we’re really excited for it.”

Lindsey says each month, the organization will continuing raising money to fund the billboard so the message of unity and solidarity continues.

If you’d like to donate, click here.