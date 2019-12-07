Local ophthalmologist offers free screenings

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local eye care provider is giving back to the community.

Two ophthalmologist named Ramesh Shah and Heeral Shah gave free eye screenings to anyone in the Joplin community.

Visitors concerned about their eyes were able to meet with the doctors and check to see if anything was wrong.

The purpose of today was to provide care for patients who usually can not afford an appointment and to catch a major eye condition from happening.

Dr. Heeral Shah, Retina Specialist, said, “Eyes are sort of the last things people think about with their health care and there are a lot of eye conditions people can have and they don’t know about it.”

Shah says these free eye exams happen annually and it will continue in future years.