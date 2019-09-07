Local nun recognized for her commitment to Joplin area youth

An area educator is honored for devoting her life to educating students both educationally and spiritually.

Students and faculty of Joplin Area Catholic Schools held a surprise party for Joan Schwager, who is celebrating her 50th year of being a nun as well as ten years teaching in the JACS system in Joplin.

Joplin mayor Gary Shaw and state senator Bill White read proclamations honoring Sister Joan.

She was told there was going to be a gathering to celebrate new decorations inside the McAuley gym, but that turned out not to be the case.

“I’m overwhelmed, I really am–I had tears in my eyes,” Schwager explained. “It’s just a great thing to see these kids and the staff do something like this–pull something over me that I didn’t know about. It’s very exciting”

Most of Sister Joan’s years in ministry have been in the classroom.

She’s taught in several Catholic schools in the states of Iowa, Montana and Missouri.