Local nonprofit Jasper County CASA in need of Christmas gift donations for children in foster care

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A local nonprofit that helps children in foster care is in need of donations for Christmas.

Officials with “Jasper County CASA” are asking for board games, toys, books, crafts and giftcards. “CASA” stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocate.” right now, there are 75 CASA volunteers who help 160 children across Jasper County.

“I honestly do think most of our preference and goal with these items on our wishlist is for the kids to bond with their CASA. Again, just establishing that trusted relationship,” said Erin Smith, Jasco CASA Volunteer Coordinator.

You can check out the organization’s Amazon wish list here, and their website here.