Local nonprofit is freezing out cancer

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A nonprofit is taking the plunge for a good cause.

Camp Quality Ozarks held its “Freezing Out Cancer — Holiday Bash” in King Jack Park.

The afternoon kicked off with its first polar plunge at Paradise lake.

Dozens of children and their families then enjoyed watching a movie, coloring and taking the polar express trolley through the park.

Camp Quality Ozarks is a support program that helps children fighting cancer and offers a summer camp and other events throughout the year.

“I was a previous camper myself and i just remember how important it was to me. I think it helps them be around people that are going through the same thing. It gives them hope, makes the connections. And not only for the campers, but for the parents, the siblings. When you go through cancer it is a lifetime change. So to be able to come together as a family and have those support is extremely important,” said Kristin Patterson, Executive Director of Camp Quality Ozarks.

The camp relies on volunteers and donations to fund its programs.

