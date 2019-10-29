Local non-profit seeks renovation assistance before opening its doors to community

JOPLIN, Mo.–A local organization has a new home — but before it can officially open up to the public, it needs some fixing up.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri moved into a donated church on Wall Avenue in Joplin earlier this year. They’re working to renovate the building to fit their needs, and are asking for some help.

Monday night from 5 to 8 p.m., they’re asking for volunteers to come out and help with painting, pulling up some carpet and other light demolition work. Volunteers will work alongside those from the “Chamber Gives Back” program. That program allows members of the business community to step up and help others when they need it.

“To have the business community in general come out and help with this project and just to have the Chamber’s support in everything we do, it just really means the world,” explained Raymond Moore with The Alliance.

“The Alliance does a lot for our community and surrounding areas for children and families,” added Chamber volunteer Jennifer Eye. “So we thought, What better a thing to do than help them get this new building going so that they can use it to the full potential?'”

On December 3rd, The Alliance will have an open house and tours to show the renovated building to the public. That’s from 11 am to 1 pm, at 1601 South Wall Avenue.