JOPLIN, Mo. — The memory of a loved one is helping make sure every child is taken care of.



Shoe Carnival opened up its doors nice and early Sunday morning in Joplin for 14 children at Children’s Haven.



Each child was able to roam the aisles to each find a new pair of shoes and socks to take home for the new school year.



This was made possible by the Glenna Ledford Memorial Foundation, and it’s the second year the non-profit has done this.



It was started in honor of Ledford who passed away in 2020.



Family says she would constantly serve as a silent provider, making sure children in the community had the help they needed.



“We can use all the help we can possibly get from the community for the kids, we take approximately 500 kids a year,” says Kristin Devore, Children’s Haven Program Coordinator, “So just knowing these kids get that shopping experience today and get to go buy a new pair of shoes is awesome.”



“She always made sure that everybody had everything,” says Clay Connett, Member of the Glenna Ledford Memorial Foundation and Ledford’s son, “I remember several times back when I was going to school where a friend that I knew wouldn’t have enough money for lunch at school, and she’d slide me an extra 20 to give to them to put on their account. It almost brings a tear to my eye to know that my mother’s name lives on and to know that it’s still out there doing good things.”



Anyone wishing to contribute to either Children’s Haven or the Glenna Ledford Memorial Foundation can do so online.