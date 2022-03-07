NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — ZZ Top announced that they are bringing the Raw Whisky Tour to the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, June 29, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $35 to $179.95 plus applicable fees. You may purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

The tour’s title is a hat tip to both the band’s forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky from Balcones Distilling of Waco, Texas.

ZZ Top are readying a new album titled RAW that was recorded in connection with the band’s 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. The Grammy-nominated feature from Banger Films and director Sam Dunn includes an interlude that finds the group’s classic lineup—Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and the late Dusty Hill—gathering for an intimate session at Gruene Hall, “the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas”. That performance provided the basis for the RAW album release.