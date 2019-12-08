Zumba enthusiasts head to Pittsburg to help support those in need

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Parks and Recreation hosted the 7th annual Zumbathon on Saturday at the Lincoln Center.

Zumba enthusiasts box stepped and shuffled Saturday morning to help local students.

This year, Parks and Recreation partnered with communities in schools of Mid-America.

This organization provides community support to students, in hopes of empowering them to achieve their dreams.

To participate, guests needed to bring in a winter gear item for local children in need.

Jen Falletti, Site Coordinator for communities in schools of Mid-America, “In previous years, we’ve done canned food [and such], but the last six years we’ve done winter gear. So coats, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and things like that to benefit the students at all of our local elementary schools.”

The winter gear collected at the event will be distributed to all elementary schools within the Pittsburg School District.