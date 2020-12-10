JOPLIN, Mo. — Things are about to get a little spooky this holiday season in Joplin.

Studio 124 will be hosting their Yuletide Ghost Tales starting Thursday. Dream Theater will show old ghost stories, local folklore, and even a Krampus inspired tale. It’s an old Victorian tradition that families and friends would do around the holidays.

Marilyn Marshall-Bouldin, Studio 124 Owner, said, “The Victorian tradition relates to basically families sitting around and friends sitting around the Christmas tree, having a cup of tea or cocoa and telling ghost stories that were passed down through their families.”

The studio will begin performing the stories Thursday through Friday. Masks are required to attend. We have a link to tickets below.

https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42995?fbclid=IwAR1fHvam7pc8FYMrXUv1Sp1l3czXhHHeaUJWOQ1TfCuLU4GFsMdq36xpf68